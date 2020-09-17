82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

High school coaches, players required to wear masks on sidelines; see full LHSAA guidelines for fall sports here

2 hours 1 minute 28 seconds ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 September 17, 2020 5:06 PM September 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A requirement for all players and coaches to wear masks on the sidelines is among the new requirements for high school football this season.

The latest guidelines laid out by the LHSAA Thursday mandate that all personnel on the sidelines stayed masked up while they're not actively playing on the field. Cheer and dance crews are also required to wear face coverings except while they're performing.

The mask requirement will also extend to any fans in attendance, and stadium capacity must be in line with state regulations.

You can read the full guidelines here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days