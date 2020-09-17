82°
High school coaches, players required to wear masks on sidelines; see full LHSAA guidelines for fall sports here
BATON ROUGE - A requirement for all players and coaches to wear masks on the sidelines is among the new requirements for high school football this season.
The latest guidelines laid out by the LHSAA Thursday mandate that all personnel on the sidelines stayed masked up while they're not actively playing on the field. Cheer and dance crews are also required to wear face coverings except while they're performing.
The mask requirement will also extend to any fans in attendance, and stadium capacity must be in line with state regulations.
You can read the full guidelines here.
