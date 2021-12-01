High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly is the Tigers new head coach, and the first groups Kelly has to impress are the Tiger fans and the high school coaches in the state of Louisiana.

Tuesday, several local coaches told WBRZ what advice they would give coach Kelly.

"Well you know have some personality number one. Because we all have personality in this state. If you don't come in visit kids with the right type of energy, or the type of welcoming which I know he understands in recruiting but Louisiana kind of does it different," said Scotlandville head coach Lester Richard.

"Be willing to eat some gumbo. We will eat some red beans depending on who house he shows up at. So, if he's open mind, you know and willing to dance and willing to eat. Have a good time, put a set of beads on for Mardi Gras. He'll do well," Richard said.

"Every coach that's comes from outside of Louisiana and has had no ties whatsoever. The ones that have bought in and accept the culture have had instant success whether it was coach Sabin and 2000 or coach Miles in 2005," Dunham head coach Neil Weiner said.

Kelly will have a chance to put a together a good recruiting class for 2022 as national signing day is coming up on December 15th.