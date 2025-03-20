Higgins says he won't run for Cassidy's Senate seat; says he will seek another term in House

LAFAYETTE — Congressman Clay Higgins said Thursday that he is not running for a U.S. Senate seat in 2026, instead intending to stay in the House of Representatives.

Higgins, who represents the state's Third Congressional District that includes St. Mary Parish, was first elected in 2017. He won re-election in November.

The Republican congressman said in a letter that he "calmly studied a potential transition of my Congressional service from the People’s House to the esteemed Senate.

"Now, it is my considered determination that, current engagement in the House being incredibly significant, it may be ultimately more beneficial to the Republic that I remain in service to the MAGA America First agenda as a senior Republican in the House of Representatives," Higgins said.

Higgins said that there are several "American Patriots of distinguished accomplishment who will vie for the United States Senate seat currently held by Dr. Bill Cassidy."