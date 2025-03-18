61°
Senator Bill Cassidy speaks on 2une In about current goings-on at the Capitol, vaccination debate

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Senator Bill Cassidy spoke on 2une In Tuesday morning about a slew of topics, including tariffs imposed on Mexico, the conflict in the Middle East and the vaccination debate surrounding the measles outbreak in western Texas. 

You can watch the full interview above.

