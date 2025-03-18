61°
Latest Weather Blog
Senator Bill Cassidy speaks on 2une In about current goings-on at the Capitol, vaccination debate
BATON ROUGE - Senator Bill Cassidy spoke on 2une In Tuesday morning about a slew of topics, including tariffs imposed on Mexico, the conflict in the Middle East and the vaccination debate surrounding the measles outbreak in western Texas.
You can watch the full interview above.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Stuck astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally on their way...
-
One person taken to hospital in critical condition after 3-car crash
-
Gridiron Show this Friday
-
Senator Bill Cassidy speaks on 2une In about current goings-on at the...
-
WATCH: Officials respond to Walker house fire early Tuesday morning