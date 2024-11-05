Rep. Clay Higgins wins re-election in state's 3rd Congressional District

LAFAYETTE — Rep. Clay Higgins (R) won re-election Tuesday night in the 3rd Congressional District.

The Associated Press declared Higgins the winner around 9:10 p.m. Higgins beat Priscilla Gonzalez (D), "Xan" John (R) and Sadi Summerlin (D). Higgins was winning by a margin better than 2-1 at the time the race was called.

Read more about state election results here.