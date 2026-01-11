Deputies investigating two separate Sunday shootings; one person killed and another injured

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies are investigating two separate shootings that happened Sunday and left one person killed and another injured.

Deputies said the first shooting took place at a house party along Maverick Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. EBRSO said 19-year-old Jerrod Jermaine Dorsey was shot and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Sunday afternoon, deputies were called to Riverdale Avenue East due to gunfire in the area. EBRSO said deputies found two cars that had been hit with bullets, but no victim. A man with a gunshot wound showed up at a hospital later, but told deputies he didn't know what happened.

No arrests have been announced, and both shootings are under investigation.