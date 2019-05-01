88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hess moves to bullpen, Hilliard to start Friday for LSU Baseball

39 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 May 01, 2019 4:24 PM May 01, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- With a huge upcoming series against #18 Ole Miss this weekend, #12 LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieiri has made some changes to the weekend pitching rotation.

Former Friday starter Zack Hess will be moved to the bullpen the rest of the season. This idea was initially supposed to happen before the Alabama series last weekend, but some arm soreness to freshman Cole Henry forced him to start last week. 

Henry will once again be held out this weekend, but Hess will be replaced by Ma'Khail Hilliard who will start Friday night.

Here is the full weekend rotation against Ole Miss:

Friday- Ma'Khail Hilliard
Saturday- Eric Walker
Sunday-  Landon Marceaux

First pitch on Friday against #18 Ole Miss at Alex Box Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days