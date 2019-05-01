Hess moves to bullpen, Hilliard to start Friday for LSU Baseball

BATON ROUGE- With a huge upcoming series against #18 Ole Miss this weekend, #12 LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieiri has made some changes to the weekend pitching rotation.

Former Friday starter Zack Hess will be moved to the bullpen the rest of the season. This idea was initially supposed to happen before the Alabama series last weekend, but some arm soreness to freshman Cole Henry forced him to start last week.

Henry will once again be held out this weekend, but Hess will be replaced by Ma'Khail Hilliard who will start Friday night.

Here is the full weekend rotation against Ole Miss:

Friday- Ma'Khail Hilliard

Saturday- Eric Walker

Sunday- Landon Marceaux

First pitch on Friday against #18 Ole Miss at Alex Box Stadium is set for 7 p.m.