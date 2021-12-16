Heroic dog credited with saving sick baby's life

Photo: ABCNews.com

HARTFORD, Ct. - An 8-year-old Boston terrier is being lauded as a hero for saving the life of his 9-month-old human sister.

Jeff and Kelly Dowling told ABC News that their dog, named Henry, began acting strangely Tuesday night. He repeatedly headbutted his way into the baby's nursery to "sniff at her," the Dowlings recalled on social media.

They were frustrated with Henry, but his actions ultimately led them to the nursery where they discovered the dire situation.

The baby had been sick with a cold, but that night they learned she was struggling to breathe.

"She wasn't clearing her airway," Kelly Dowling said. "She started to turn blue and go rigid and she just really couldn't get air, couldn't get any oxygen."

The Dowlings rushed their daughter to the Connecticut Children's Hospital, where doctors were able to clear out her airways.

The family returned home from the hospital later that night and immediately began showering Henry with gratitude.

"We're definitely spoiling the dog a little bit more," Jeff Dowling said. "He was allowed to sleep in bed with me last night, and he's got a steak in his future."

Their daughter will undoubtedly be thanking the heroic Henry for the rest of her life.