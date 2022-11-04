64°
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy on its Baton Rouge tour stop
BATON ROUGE - The National Championship trophy will be stopping by the capital city Friday, and here's where you can find it.
The trophy will be set up for photo ops at the Prairieville Walmart from noon to 2 p.m., then at the Walmart on Burbank Drive from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
