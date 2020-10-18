83°
Here are the AP Polls for top 25 college rankings
Here's the latest AP Poll rankings after week 7 of college football:
- Clemson 5-0
- Alabama 4-0
- Notre Dame 4-0
- Georgia 3-1
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma State 3-0
- Texas A&M 3-1
- Penn State
- Cincinnati 3-0
- Florida 2-1
- Miami 4-1
- BYU 5-0
- Oregon
- North Carolina 3-1
- Wisconsin
- SMU 5-0
- Iowa State 3-1
- Michigan
- Virginia Tech 3-1
- Kansas State 3-1
- Minnesota
- Marshall 4-0
- NC State 4-1
- USC
- Coastal Carolina 4-0
Others receiving votes:
Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Virginia 9, Arizona State 9, Washington 8, South Carolina 8, Indiana 4, Texas 1
The LSU Tigers will play South Carolina next. That game scheduled for 6 p.m. October 24.