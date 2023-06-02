Henderson man dies in motorcycle crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH - A Henderson man died on Friday when the motorcycle he was riding veered into a guardrail.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said the accident happened about 6:30 p.m. That's when deputies responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1000 block of Henderson Levee Road, in Henderson.

They said 23-year-old Luke Robert Ragas was traveling south on Henderson Levee Road

when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.