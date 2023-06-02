81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Henderson man dies in motorcycle crash

19 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, June 02 2023 Jun 2, 2023 June 02, 2023 10:36 PM June 02, 2023 in News
By: Jonathan Shelley

ST. MARTIN PARISH - A Henderson man died on Friday when the motorcycle he was riding veered into a guardrail.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said the accident happened about 6:30 p.m. That's when deputies responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1000 block of Henderson Levee Road, in Henderson.

They said 23-year-old Luke Robert Ragas was traveling south on Henderson Levee Road
when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail.

Trending News

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days