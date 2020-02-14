56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Allen to headline LSU football coaching clinic

2 hours 6 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 February 14, 2020 11:10 AM February 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Marcus Allen, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Heisman Trophy winner Photo: Pinterest

BATON ROUGE - LSU is hosting a spring Football Coaching Clinic in March and Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Allen will be participating as a speaker during the clinic.

The clinic will be held in the South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium, click here to register to attend. 

Attendees will enjoy hearing from Allen, who is one of the most decorated players in football history and was named to the Pro Bowl six times during his NFL career. 

Other highlights of the clinic include presentations from College Football Hall of Fame coach John Robinson, who currently serves on the LSU coaching staff as senior consultant to head coach Ed Orgeron, along with LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.

The LSU Football Coaches Clinic will give participants an opportunity to see the Tigers practice on Thursday, March 12 and then watch LSU scrimmage on Saturday, March 14. 
 
 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days