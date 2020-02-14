Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Allen to headline LSU football coaching clinic

Marcus Allen, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Heisman Trophy winner Photo: Pinterest

BATON ROUGE - LSU is hosting a spring Football Coaching Clinic in March and Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Allen will be participating as a speaker during the clinic.

The clinic will be held in the South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium, click here to register to attend.

Attendees will enjoy hearing from Allen, who is one of the most decorated players in football history and was named to the Pro Bowl six times during his NFL career.

Other highlights of the clinic include presentations from College Football Hall of Fame coach John Robinson, who currently serves on the LSU coaching staff as senior consultant to head coach Ed Orgeron, along with LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.

The LSU Football Coaches Clinic will give participants an opportunity to see the Tigers practice on Thursday, March 12 and then watch LSU scrimmage on Saturday, March 14.



