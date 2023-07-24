Heavy winds and rain cause thousands of outages again Monday

BATON ROUGE - Heavy winds and rains across the metropolitan area of Baton Rouge has caused thousands of power outages over the course of five days.

Wednesday morning, heavy rainfall came through, knocking power for 6,000 residents for hours.

Business owners on Highland Road say this happens frequently whenever there's a thunderstorm in the area, and it keeps them from doing business with their customers.

"Today, from 9 to 1:58, the power was out. We have to wait for the power that long five hours," said Mark Valiohalli, the owner of University Car Center.

Entergy crews were working throughout the day to restore power.

Oscar, the owner of El Bengal Tailor on Highland, says the frequent power outages are also affecting his business.

"They're pretty good about getting it back on. But I figured it had to be a transformer that blew up, because I heard it. A lot of transformers have been blowing out," Oscar said.

Entergy does proactive analysis and tree-trimming to prepare for power outages, however, they say most of these outages are contributed to mother nature.

"Mainly wind and lighting are what causes these outages. And whenever they are that severe, we will expect some outages to occur," said Greg Gilbeau, with Entergy.