Heavy traffic delays remain after the holiday weekend

BATON ROUGE- Traffic is moving slowly this morning after a busy holiday weekend. The interstate was covered in gridlock Sunday as drivers made their way back into town after the extended weekend.



Drivers were stuck in bumper to bumper traffic, resulting in a stressful day for travelers.



"Baton Rouge is usually pretty bad," said Jennifer Heep, who was caught in the traffic. "We've done this a few times but today it's insane."



Baton Rouge Police responded to multiple accidents on the interstate over the weeekend. The Thanksgiving weekend is always a busy time for law enforcement officers. Last year, BRPD reported at least 80 crashes after the Thanksgiving holiday.



Congestion was still heavy on the interstate Monday morning. Traffic officials reported an accident on I-10 West at Dalrymple Drive just before 7 a.m. and by 8 a.m. the queue from the incident had reached all the way back to Bluebonnet Boulevard. Multiple accidents have resulted in heavier than normal congestion on I-10 West from Siegen Lane to Perkins Road.