Heavy rain, flooding affects people in multiple parishes

Radar estimates that in excess of 3” of rain has fallen in many areas from morning storms. The heavy line began pushing through the area prior to 5 a.m. and continued to intensify with the most significant rain rates coming into the Baton Rouge area just before wrapping up between 8-9 a.m.

The National Weather Service posted FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS for the area to which our weather team alerted you.

A ***FLASH FLOOD WARNING*** has been issued for East Baton Rouge parish along with surrounding parishes in the area. Doppler radar estimates are indicating 4-5 inches of rain per hour with these storms that are currently affecting the Baton Rouge area. pic.twitter.com/5F6hCGXEZc — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) June 6, 2019

Many commonly flooded areas held water and several known travel trouble spots had to be closed.

I-110 CLOSED in both directions at Gov's mansion curve pic.twitter.com/5iBc9g8LFJ — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 6, 2019

Fortunately, the area will have a chance to dry out this afternoon. The line will continue to push east and a lengthy lull in precipitation is expected with only isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms redeveloping later Thursday. One more round of heavy rain and thunderstorms is possible Friday prior to a transition back into your more typical summer pattern with morning sun and heat followed by pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon on Saturday. Sunday and Monday look to stay mainly dry around the area. For your complete 7-Day forecast, watch News 2, WBRZ+ and visit WBRZ.com/weather. You can also get running updates by following WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter.