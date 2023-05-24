72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Heavy police presence seen Tuesday night at end of pursuit near Airline Highway

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A heavy police presence was seen at the culmination of a pursuit that ended Tuesday night. 

Social media posts shared around 11 p.m. Tuesday showed several police cars lined up along the roadway at the end of the chase. 

WBRZ has reached out to find out more information about the chase, such as the suspect's name, whether they were arrested, and what incited the pursuit. 

This is a developing story. 

