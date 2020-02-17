Heavy police presence near Boone and Highland Park Drive

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Early Monday morning, an incident that police originally labeled as a business burglary developed into a pursuit that spanned at least three hours.

Authorities began pursuing four suspects around 3 a.m. and representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm that all four suspects were apprehended around 6 a.m. near Boone and Highland Park Drive.

At this time, police have provided few details surrounding the circumstances that led up to the pursuit and capture.

This article will be updated as authorities continue to respond to and investigate the incident.