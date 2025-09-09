Heavy delays after car stalls on Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE – Traffic officials say a drivers should expect heavy delays on I-10 east after a stalled car on the Mississippi River Bridge caused congestion for hours Friday morning.

The Department of Transportation reported around 9:30 a.m., a stalled vehicle blocked the right lane on I-10 East. Although traffic passed through two left lanes, and the right lane was later cleared, the incident caused heavy congestion for hours.

HEAVY DELAYS I10 EB from LA 415 to Washington pic.twitter.com/GxGx5FBqCE — WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) May 27, 2016

DOTD says delays reached approximately five miles in length. Drivers are advised to use US190 East as an alternate route.

