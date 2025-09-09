73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Heavy delays after car stalls on Mississippi River Bridge

9 years 3 months 1 week ago Friday, May 27 2016 May 27, 2016 May 27, 2016 12:17 PM May 27, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Traffic officials say a drivers should expect heavy delays on I-10 east after a stalled car on the Mississippi River Bridge caused congestion for hours Friday morning.

The Department of Transportation reported around 9:30 a.m., a stalled vehicle blocked the right lane on I-10 East. Although traffic passed through two left lanes, and the right lane was later cleared, the incident caused heavy congestion for hours.

DOTD says delays reached approximately five miles in length. Drivers are advised to use US190 East as an alternate route.

