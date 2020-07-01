Heat Advisory day two

The National Weather Service has issued a *HEAT ADVISORY* for all local parishes except St. Mary until 7pm Wednesday. The heat index, or feels like temperature will range from 104 to 108 degrees. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Today will look very similar to yesterday. Temperatures will climb to near 92 but with high dew points, the “feels like” temperatures will be closer to 100 degrees or higher. A few afternoon showers are possible, we are expecting only 10% coverage. Most of us will stay dry. The humidity will be oppressive and UV index is in the extreme 11/12. Limit time outdoors and stay hydrated. Overnight tonight things won’t cool much past 78 degrees.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Beware that 90s will feel more like 100s for Thursday too. Some rain will offer relief from the heat. A round of showers in the afternoon will move from the northeast to the southwest. Low temperatures will struggle to be cooler than 77. Highs will remain in the 90s through Friday before more rain and cooler temperatures and more rain move in for the weekend. Friday looks like it will be the wettest day in the forecast. More widespread rain will be possible on Friday and it will linger into Saturday too. We will continue to monitor changes as we move closer to the weekend.

The Tropics: No active advisories.

THE EXPLANATION:

Through Wednesday the regular summertime pattern will dominate. The Bermuda high is helping to sustain southerly flow and provide moisture for afternoon convection. An upper level ridge will shift west while a trough digs on Thursday. This pattern will persist through the weekend. An area of enhanced vorticity will bring more rain chances and potentially an MCS overnight on Thursday into Friday. An upper level low will become the dominating feature as we move into the weekend, enhancing convective activity during peak heating hours. Temperatures are likely to drop into the upper 80s for your highs.

--Marisa