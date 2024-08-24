'Heal the Block Series Finale' wraps up summer initiative to unify community, deter violence

BATON ROUGE - On Saturday, the Baton Rouge Community Street Team hosted their third annual 'Heal the Block Series Finale'. The theme this year was all about the power of community. This event was a part of a Summer initiative to deter violence and bring together the people of the capitol area.

Executive Director of the Baton Rouge Community Street Team Santeria Tate says that she hopes this event has inspired others to get involved in there communities.

"I would love to see our community be inspired by seeing something positive," she says.

Organizers and guests also shared what they hope guests have learned from attending this event. They say that they hope more people become engaged with what's going on around them and would like to see more get togethers like today's happen more often.

"We would love for our community to continue to do this. To get more engaged, get more involved and we're going to be here to help every step of the way," Tate says.

Guests also say that these events is one of the best things for the community and there favorite thing about them is seeing the unity among the people.

"I do believe that these events do benefit the community because again, we all get to come out and get to celebrate each other," Dr. Donna Johnson said.