HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair planned for February 2022

Thursday, November 11 2021
Source: Black College Football Hall of Fame
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday the establishment of the HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair, presented by the New Orleans Saints.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair is a free, public event that will be held February 17 - 18 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

The Career Fair is designed to provide graduating seniors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with job opportunities and career counseling.

The event will feature expert panels, motivational speakers and direct interaction with national and statewide corporate partners.

As an exciting feature of the Career Fair, eight HBCU graduating seniors will be selected as interns to gain hands-on experience during HBCU Legacy Bowl week.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game that will showcase the best NFL draft-eligible football players from HBCUs.

The game takes place Saturday, February 19 at 3 p.m. in Tulane University's Yulman Stadium, and will be broadcast live on the NFL Network.

For more information, visit www.BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org.

