Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner, dead at 58

Brian Goldner

Brian Goldner, a film producer and CEO of the American toy and media company, Hasbro has died, the New York Post reports.

Hasbro representatives shared the tragic news Tuesday, only two days after it was revealed that Goldner would be taking a medical leave of absence.

Though a cause of death has not been disclosed, the 58-year-old CEO had been undergoing treatment for cancer since 2014.

Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Rich Stoddart has been selected to replace Goldner on an interim basis.

"Since joining the Company more than two decades ago, Brian has been the heart and soul of Hasbro," said the company's interim CEO Rich Stoddart. "As a charismatic and passionate leader in both the play and entertainment industries, Brian's work brought joy and laughter to children and families around the world."

The New York native joined the company in 2000, worked his way up to CEO in 2008 ,and was appointed chairman of the board in 2015.

Hasbro is famous for producing Monopoly, My Little Pony, as well as a host of toys associated with the Star Wars and Marvel franchises.

In addition to his duties with Hasbro, Goldner served on the ViacomCBS board of directors.

"Brian was an exceptionally dedicated member of our Board, whose guidance and leadership played a key role not only in the combination of Viacom and CBS but in the execution of the vision that has significantly shaped the company and will take us well into the future," said Shari Redstone, chair of ViacomCBS, in a statement.

Several GI Joe and Transformers productions were among the many movies that Goldner produced.

Goldner is survived by his wife Barbara and their daughter. He was preceded in death by their son, Brandon, who passed away in 2017.