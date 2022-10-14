83°
'Harry Potter' actor Robbie Coltrane dead at 72
Robbie Coltrane, best known for his role as the lovable half-giant Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' films, has died at age 72.
Coltrane's agency WME confirmed his passing to Variety on Friday. Coltrane appeared in every film of the beloved 'Harry Potter' franchise between 2001 and 2011. The Scottish actor, comedian and writer also appeared in multiple 'James Bond' films in the 90s, 'Goldeneye' and 'The World Is Not Enough.'
Coltrane most recently appeared alongside his fellow 'Harry Potter' cast members in a 20th anniversary special released on HBO Max in January 2022.
