Harrah's contract extension advances in Louisiana House
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Harrah's contract to operate Louisiana's land-based casino in New Orleans would be extended until 2054 under a proposal that has started advancing in the state House.
In exchange for the 30-year contract extension, Harrah's would agree to $350 million in upgrades to its casino facilities, building a second hotel and enlarging its entertainment space. The House criminal justice committee agreed to the proposal without objection Wednesday, sending it to the full House for debate.
The House's leaders - Republican Speaker Taylor Barras and top-ranking Democrat Walt Leger - presented the bill together, urging support of the measure as an economic development enhancement and job creator. Harrah's $60 million annual payment to the state would remain in place. Gov. John Bel Edwards backs the bill.
