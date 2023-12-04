Latest Weather Blog
Harold Blood, Jr., Southern U. starting quarterback for most of 2023, enters transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - Former starting quarterback Harold Blood, Jr., is set to depart Southern University after declaring his intention to transfer.
In a post to social media, Blood said he would forever cherish the memories of his time at Southern, but added that he plans to use his final year of eligibility to play college football elsewhere.
Blood will be a graduate transfer, meaning he is immediately eligible to play.
"Thank you Southern University for becoming a part of my family, and I hope to make you all proud as I embark on this new chapter," he wrote.
Blood is one of a handful of players to declare themselves transfer candidates.
Though he did not play in the Bayou Classic, Blood was the starter at QB for most of the 2023 season.
Besean McCray, a redshirt sophomore, played at quarterback in the annual showdown against Grambling State University.
