73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond Police identifies suspect in deadly shooting near Apple Street

1 hour 55 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, October 03 2025 Oct 3, 2025 October 03, 2025 9:08 PM October 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - Hammond Police identified a suspect Wednesday in a deadly shooting that took place near Apple Street and King Ard Street.

Police said Amarion Nelson, 21, is wanted after a man died in the hospital after being shot.

Trending News

Anyone with information on Nelson's location is urged to contact officials at 985-277-5701.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days