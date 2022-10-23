Hammond man dies after single vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash along Interstate 55 at Hwy 51 in Tangipahoa Parish that left one man dead.

Officials say 30-year-old Brandon Whittington was driving a 2017 Mercedes C300. For reasons unknown, Whittington traveled off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree.

Whittington died on scene despite being properly restrained. Impairment is unknown at this time.

The investigation is on-going.