Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Hammond man dies after single vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish

2 hours 58 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, October 23 2022 Oct 23, 2022 October 23, 2022 9:53 AM October 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash along Interstate 55 at Hwy 51 in Tangipahoa Parish that left one man dead.

Officials say 30-year-old Brandon Whittington was driving a 2017 Mercedes C300. For reasons unknown, Whittington traveled off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree.

Whittington died on scene despite being properly restrained. Impairment is unknown at this time.

The investigation is on-going.

