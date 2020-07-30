Latest Weather Blog
Hammond equipment store employee found shot to death inside store, Wednesday
HAMMOND – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Hammond resident who was found dead at a Hammond equipment shop on Hwy 190.
Investigators say 36-year-old Wayne Bourliea was killed during the shooting.
Bourliea's body was found Wednesday morning after a caller told officials an unidentified man was found lying on the ground in a pool of blood inside of a Z -Equipment store, which is located east of downtown, near the airport in Hammond.
When deputies arrived they discovered and identified Bourliea as an employee of the business.
Deputies immediately secured the area and began processing the scene.
Preliminary findings indicate that Bourliea was shot multiple times leading up to his death, shortly before 8 a.m.
The shooter(s) fled the scene prior to deputy's arrival.
At this time, neither a motive nor suspect(s) have been identified.
Detectives are currently interviewing individuals connected to the victim and following up several leads. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245. Detective Sergeant Jacob Schewbel is the lead investigator on this case.
