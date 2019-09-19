Gym coach accused of using racist language with elementary students

PLAQUEMINE- Nine-year-old Tiara Collis claims her gym coach recently used appalling language in her class.

Collis says her Iberville Elementary School gym coach used degrading, racist statements to address her class of primarily African-American students.

"He had said he don't like black people. He said he was going to choke us," Collis told WBRZ. "He called us 'black monkeys' and called us the b-word."

Parents say that since the alleged incident, coach Guy Blanchard hasn't returned to the school. The principal instructed each of the students to give written statements about what happened.

The principal says the allegations are still under investigation. The superintendent of Iberville Parish School says it's a "personnel issue" and the can't comment on the matter.

Several parents showed up at the school Monday morning to speak with the principal, claiming their kids were traumatized by the coach's alleged statements.

"She was crying and saying she was not going back to that school," Parent Tamaneica Royal said of her young daughter.