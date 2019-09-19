Latest Weather Blog
Gym coach accused of using racist language with elementary students
PLAQUEMINE- Nine-year-old Tiara Collis claims her gym coach recently used appalling language in her class.
Collis says her Iberville Elementary School gym coach used degrading, racist statements to address her class of primarily African-American students.
"He had said he don't like black people. He said he was going to choke us," Collis told WBRZ. "He called us 'black monkeys' and called us the b-word."
Parents say that since the alleged incident, coach Guy Blanchard hasn't returned to the school. The principal instructed each of the students to give written statements about what happened.
The principal says the allegations are still under investigation. The superintendent of Iberville Parish School says it's a "personnel issue" and the can't comment on the matter.
Several parents showed up at the school Monday morning to speak with the principal, claiming their kids were traumatized by the coach's alleged statements.
"She was crying and saying she was not going back to that school," Parent Tamaneica Royal said of her young daughter.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dozens attend vigil at LSU after three students died separately
-
Residents get progress report on Diversion Canal as work continues
-
Mother leads widening project on Highway 42, honoring late daughter
-
Alabama boy becomes huge LSU fan, invited to meet Coach O at...
-
Driver ticketed after crashing into utility pole overnight, knocking out power along...
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar