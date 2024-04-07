77°
Gunfire in Baker Sunday morning stemmed from domestic incident, deputies say

1 year 3 weeks 2 days ago Thursday, March 16 2023 Mar 16, 2023 March 16, 2023 7:45 AM March 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - A domestic incident allegedly resulted in gunfire in Baker early Sunday morning, Mar. 12. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting, which happened on Kennon Drive in Baker, happened when Daryl Tillman, 27, arrived home after a night out. Tillman allegedly started an argument with the mother of his child which turned violent. 

Two other people became involved in the argument, and all of them drove to a second location where the fight continued. Tillman and another man were armed with handguns, and the second man reportedly shot a round at one of the cars on the scene, which contained one of the three victims injured in the fight.

The shot hit the back of the driver's seat where she was sitting, but she was uninjured. The mother of Tillman's child, however, reportedly had a large wound on her arm from the fight. 

Deputies also noted that Tillman's two-year-old son was present during the initial argument. 

Tillman was arrested Wednesday for one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery, and child endangerment.

It was unclear if deputies had arrested the other man that had shot into the car. 

