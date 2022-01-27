Gun seized from teen in Baker linked to 5 different shootings in Baton Rouge

BAKER - Ballistics evidence has linked a weapon seized from a teenager in Baker to multiple crimes in Baton Rouge. The pistol is connected to at least five shootings in the capital city dating back to 2018.

"We test fire every gun," Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said. "Every gun we receive we will test fire it and that gun leaves a fingerprint. I need that fingerprint in our database."

Watch live newscasts here

Two weeks ago, Dunn held a news conference showing off the firepower that was seized from the streets. Many of the weapons were not reported stolen or lost, and Dunn made a push to have each person with a weapon log and write their serial numbers down.

"These guns aren't just for Instagram anymore," Dunn said. "They are actually taking these guns and using these guns. We have to put a stop to it each and every day we can."

Right now, the Baker Police Department is working with detectives from the Baton Rouge Police Department on those five different shootings cases. Charges are coming as police connect the dots.

"Every crime scene there's evidence there, and you try to put that puzzle together to close the cases to give the families some resolution," Dunn said.