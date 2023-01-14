38°
Guerilla Warfare Paintball holds opening day in Baton Rouge

Saturday, January 14 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Guerilla Warfare Paintball opened its new location off Joor Road on Saturday morning. 

The paintball company previously operated in Walker, but shut down in 2021 when complaints from neighbors led to a feud with Livingston Parish government. 

Owner Justin King told WBRZ finding a new location for his business was a long process. King said he bought an old baseball park in May. 

"It was kinda just laid out right. No neighbors and the neighbors we do have hunt and they love us. I felt like it was closer to where the people who were coming out of and it was going to be a better place," King said. 

