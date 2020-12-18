Latest Weather Blog
Guard busted with stash of contraband at Angola
ANGOLA - A guard was booked into jail after authorities said he was caught trying to smuggle a trove of contraband into the State Penitentiary Friday.
Malik Harrell, 20, of St. Francisville was charged with introduction of contraband into a prison. He resigned from his corrections gig during questioning and confessed, authorities said.
Harrell started working for Angola in January.
Authorities said they found a large folding knife, nearly six pounds of tobacco, 107 packs of rolling papers, 17 cellphones, a pair of ear buds, 19 USB cables, 14 cellphone charging blocks, seven pairs of tennis shoes, one razor scraper, a scale, one bead reamer, one long lighter, six PS4 video games, three packs of Kool cigarettes, one bag of Downey scent dryer beads, eight bottles of Visine eye drops, a Pittsburg Pirates flat bib baseball cap, and a tan belly girdle when they searched Harrell's vehicle. All the items were destined for prisoners, detectives said.
****************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine developed with help from clinical trials in Baton Rouge
-
LSU graduates face job market amid pandemic
-
Red-tailed hawk released by LSU veterinary school after recovery
-
Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine moves into final stage of trials
-
Former LSU football player, Drake Davis scheduled for Friday court appearance
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round