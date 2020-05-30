87°
Group marches in Baton Rouge to support Charlottesville victims
BATON ROUGE - A crowd gathered on the steps of the Louisiana state capitol building Sunday to march in support of those hurt during protests in Virginia.
The group gathered on the steps of the capitol around 7 p.m. Sunday and began crafting anti-Nazi signs and shouting chants. The march briefly shut down River Road as protestors made their way to the levee around 7:20 in the afternoon.
"No hate, no fear, racists are not welcome here!" demonstrators chant at Charlottesville march in Baton Rouge. @wbrz pic.twitter.com/eQn5XIBBal— Mark Armstrong (@TvMarkArmstrong) August 14, 2017
Protest organizers say they did not have a permit, however officers still assisted them as they crossed the roadway.
