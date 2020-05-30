87°
Group marches in Baton Rouge to support Charlottesville victims

2 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, August 13 2017 Aug 13, 2017 August 13, 2017 7:29 PM August 13, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A crowd gathered on the steps of the Louisiana state capitol building Sunday to march in support of those hurt during protests in Virginia.

The group gathered on the steps of the capitol around 7 p.m. Sunday and began crafting anti-Nazi signs and shouting chants. The march briefly shut down River Road as protestors made their way to the levee around 7:20 in the afternoon.

Protest organizers say they did not have a permit, however officers still assisted them as they crossed the roadway.

