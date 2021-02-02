Groundhog Day Forecast

Happy Groundhog Day! UPDATE: Punxsutawney Phil DID see his shadow this morning. That means he has projected six more weeks of winter.

It turns out the groundhog is only accurate between 35-40% of the time... So if you are not looking forward to six more weeks of winter, you may still get your way.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Regardless of the Groundhog’s prediction, your forecast today is clear and cool. There will be plenty of sun and temperatures in the upper 50s. Overnight we will be dropping into the 30s once again with areas north of Baton Rouge likely to hit the freezing mark.

Up Next: Winds will become southerly on Wednesday, and warmer air will start to fill in. Wednesday will start in the 30s, but afternoon temperatures will be in the low 60s. The warm Gulf air will come packed with moisture which means more clouds will move in overnight. Temperatures will be in the 40s heading into Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, we will have mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Showers will move in overnight and will clear very early on Friday morning. A few showers will be possible on Saturday as well. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

