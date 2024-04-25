Groundbreaking for Livingston Parish Airport to take place in next few months

SATSUMA - After years of environmental testing, it has been confirmed that a 242-acre airport will be built in Satsuma, south of I-12 in Livingston Parish.

It will have a 5,000 foot runway, a parallel taxiway, hangers for pilots to house their planes, and more.

Corporate jets and helicopters would be the main flights using the new facility. It will not be used by commercial airlines.

"There are so many positive things about this project. It's happening. We are so excited there's so much potential for this project and it's going to bring so much promise to Livingston Parish. It's exciting to see this can finally become fruition," Delia Taylor, chairwoman for the Livingston Parish Airplane District, said.

Members of the district say the project will provide at least 150 jobs, $4.8 million dollars in payroll, and a $15 million dollar economic impact.

One parish pilot, Wayne Spring, says the parish can expect to see businesses flourish with the easy-access to the area.

"Executives and CEO's can go into Livingston airport and take care of business right there and then fly back to wherever they're from," Spring said.

So far, $13-million dollars have been invested into the project.

Spring says the pros outweigh the cons.

"It's good for the parish in general, as far as bringing in revenue, taxes, and to help fix our roads. More infrastructure would come in with that airport there," Spring said.

Parish leaders say four schools have already added aviation classes to their curriculum in hopes of creating more career opportunities for children.

-New aviation instruction at the Live Oak High School STEM center;

-Walker High School to offer piloting ground school instruction and flight options;

-Northshore Technical Community College to include an aviation curriculum and

-Baton Rouge Community College aviation mechanics curriculum

Leaders say groundbreaking will happen within the next few months and they hope to begin phase one of construction early next year.