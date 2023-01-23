Grandson of Mardi Gras Indian chief killed in double shooting just outside Southern University campus

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex at the edge of Southern University's campus Friday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 6:15 p.m. at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex, right across from campus, on Scenic Highway.

Officers said two male victims were struck by gunfire in the parking lot of the complex. Police said Saturday morning that Geore Hankton, 19, was hit and died at the scene.

"When I first heard the gunshot, immediately, it was multiple so when I first heard it I was like, that's the gunshot." says a student who lives just a floor down from where Hankton died. "It was scary, I was really confused, I didn't know what was happening."

The second victim, an 18-year-old male, was taken to a hospital and is currently in stable condition, officers say.

Hankton is the grandson of Tyrone Casby, longtime big chief of the Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indian tribe and principal at Algiers Charter School Association in New Orleans.

"At the end of the day, it's just a matter of me seeing a little boy that I raised, dead," Casby told WBRZ on Saturday afternoon.

No information about a suspect or a motive was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869.

This is a developing story.