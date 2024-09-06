73°
Grandmother, grandchild found unharmed after Amber alert issued

8 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, September 19 2015 Sep 19, 2015 September 19, 2015 1:14 PM September 19, 2015 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

PRAIRIEVILLE - The Louisiana State Police issued an AMBER Alert Saturday afternoon, reporting they are looking for the estranged husband of a grandmother who may have kidnapped the woman and her two-year-old grandchild, Denim Bureau.

Bureau was believed to be in imminent danger.

Grandmother and child were found unharmed in Calcasieu Parish according to the Acension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Mary Jones, 54, was reported missing Saturday morning when she did not show up for work. The report about her disappearance was made around 6 a.m.

Troy Jones, her estranged husband, is now in custody.

 

