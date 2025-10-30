Grand jury indicts man in killing of BRPD Sgt. Eisworth

BATON ROUGE - A man who was arrested for hitting BRPD Sgt. Caleb Eisworth with his truck in June was indicted for first-degree murder on Thursday.

Eisworth was critically injured in June after 41-year-old Gad Black allegedly intentionally drove his truck into the sergeant's motorcycle. Black was arrested later that day at a nearby sporting goods store and booked for attempted first-degree murder. According to arrest documents, he had a "deep-rooted hatred for law enforcement personnel."

Eisworth was laid to rest on Sunday, Aug. 10. He received the Medal of Valor, BRPD's highest honor, along with multiple other awards for heroism.

Black was arrested with Asia Raby. A grand jury declined to charge her with obstruction of justice or accessories after the fact.