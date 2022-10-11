Grand jury charges Livingston deputy with careless operation after on-duty crash that left woman dead

LIVINGSTON - A Livingston Parish grand jury on Tuesday criminally charged a deputy in a crash that killed a woman during the summer.

The grand jury charged Cory Winburn with careless operation in the death of 33-year-old Christinia Estave. The charge means Winburn will get a ticket rather than being booked into jail, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. July 15 on Range Avenue, while Estave's vehicle was stopped in the left lane of the highway.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office has refused to say much about the crash since it happened but claims the deputy was responding to a shots-fired call when he slammed into the back of Estave's car. His unit had to be dislodged from the back of her vehicle.

Estave, a mother of four, died in the hospital shortly afterward.

For months, the sheriff's office has refused to comment further on what happened and would not say anything publicly about discipline for the deputy.

Records show Winburn, first hired by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office in 2009, was once fired from the department in October 2018. He then spent about a year with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office before being rehired by LPSO in February 2020.

Winburn was also named in a 2014 lawsuit after he rear-ended someone in his unit, though that suit was ultimately dismissed.

WBRZ asked the sheriff's office why he was previously fired by the department, but that question has not been answered as of Tuesday night.

Sheriff Jason Ard released the following statement Tuesday.

"On July 15, 2022, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Winburn was involved in a motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Christina Estave. Louisiana State Police has led the investigation of this accident, which was then turned over to the District Attorney’s Office of 21st Judicial District Court. Our office has fully cooperated with these investigations since the accident.

Today, a Livingston Parish grand jury has charged Deputy Winburn with careless operation of a motor vehicle. It is our understanding that as a result of the grand jury’s finding Deputy Winburn will be issued a citation by the Louisiana State Police in accordance with the law.

Our office has been conducting its own internal investigation to determine what discipline of Deputy Winburn may be appropriate.

Consistent with the policy of this office not to comment on pending legal matters, there will be no further comment regarding this accident at this time.

We continue to keep the Estave family in our thoughts and prayers."