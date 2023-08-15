Gramercy woman dies from injuries received in three-vehicle crash

GRAMERCY - A 31-year-old woman died on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Airline Highway Monday.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Destiny Scott, 31, was driving on the highway when she was rear-ended by another car, causing her to cross the median and hit a truck head-on. Scott's vehicle and the truck both ended up in a nearby canal.

The driver of the truck and the car that hit Scott's vehicle both sustained minor injuries, but Scott died from her injuries on the scene.

Impairment wasn't suspected on the parts of any of the drivers, but troopers took a standard toxicology sample for the investigation.