Governor Landry visits Donaldsonville; residents say they're against economic development plans
DONALDSONVILLE— Governor Jeff Landry met with the Baton Rouge Industrial Group Wednesday afternoon touting his agenda for boosting economic development in Ascension Parish.
Before the scheduled event, the organization Rural Roots Louisiana and residents of Modeste were outside voicing their concerns against the economic development plans in the area.
The parish is planning a 17,000 acre industrial park named the RiverPlex MegaPark of Louisiana. The parish sent out a notice the week before the planned event stating they are looking for contractors to create a plan to help people voluntarily move out of certain neighborhoods that sit in the industrial zone planned for development.
Gov. Landry said he's encouraged with the rise in the state's economic activity.
"Do you know this will be the first steel mill in 60 years that will be built in this country? Guess where its going to be built? Right here in Louisiana. Right here in this parish," Landry said.
