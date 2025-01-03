Governor Landry declares period of mourning in honor of victims of New Orleans attack

NEW ORLEANS - Governor Jeff Landry signed an executive order declaring a period of mourning for the victims of the attack in New Orleans after 14 people were killed.

The order calls for all flags over state building to be flown at half-staff during the period of mourning to honor and remember each innocent life lost. The executive order so far has listed days for 10 of the 14 victims and will be amended as victims' names are made public.

Here is the current list:

Monday, January 6, 2025: In remembrance of Kareem Badawi

Tuesday, January 7, 2025: In remembrance of Tiger Bech

Wednesday, January 8, 2025: In remembrance of Drew Dauphin

Thursday, January 9, 2025: In remembrance of Nikyra Dedeaux

Friday, January 10, 2025: In remembrance of William “Billy” DiMaio

Monday, January 13, 2025: In remembrance of Hubert Gauthreaux

Tuesday, January 14, 2025: In remembrance of Reggie Hunter

Wednesday, January 15, 2025: In remembrance of Nicole Perez

Thursday, January 16, 2025: In remembrance of Terrance “Terry” Kennedy

Friday, January 17, 2025: In remembrance of Matthew Tenedorio