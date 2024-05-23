Governor Landry announces council member appointments for St. George

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry announced five people to serve as council members for the city of St. George.

Landry announced Steven Monachello will serve District 1, Ryan Heck will serve District 2, Max Himmel will serve District 3, and that Richie Edmonds and Patty Cook will serve as aldermen-at-large.

Monachello worked with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S Department of Homeland Security, and he currently works for the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Bureau of ATF.

Heck served on the EBR Metro Council from 2012-2016. Himmel started at Himmel Architectural Door and Hardware Company in 1973 before selling the business in 2016. The company is a top five architectural door supplier in the US.

Edmonds is a business owner of Vertical Construction, and he is also a licensed contractor and real estate agent. Cook is a substitute teacher at the LSU Lab School and was previously office manager for the Louisiana Parent-Teacher Organization.

“Each of these folks have been heavily involved with the incorporation effort and are dedicated to ensuring the success of the city of St. George," Landry said. "I am confident in their leadership and am looking forward to the work they will accomplish alongside Mayor Yates and Police Chief Morris."