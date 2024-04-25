75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor Jeff Landry says constitutional convention is 'rushed' to allow most voters a say on the ballot

1 hour 7 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, April 25 2024 Apr 25, 2024 April 25, 2024 8:38 AM April 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry hosted a press conference discussing the looming constitutional convention set for the end of the current legislative session. 

The idea for a convention has been floating around legislature for weeks, but ultimately passed in a vote Wednesday night. 

For months Gov. Jeff Landry has criticized the state's constitution. He says the document, which has more than 200 amendments, is "bloated, outdated, antiquated, and abused." The convention, if agreed upon, would allow lawmakers to make changes to the document without the input of voters. 

The revised constitution would, however, have to be approved by voters come the November election. Landry said the convention "unfortunately, is rushed" to allow the most amount of people to vote on the revised constitution due to the federal election coming this fall. 

Trending News

He clarified that the convention would not be a rewrite of the constitution and rather a "clean-up" to rearrange and sort amendments. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days