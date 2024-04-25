Latest Weather Blog
Governor Jeff Landry says constitutional convention is 'rushed' to allow most voters a say on the ballot
BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry hosted a press conference discussing the looming constitutional convention set for the end of the current legislative session.
The idea for a convention has been floating around legislature for weeks, but ultimately passed in a vote Wednesday night.
For months Gov. Jeff Landry has criticized the state's constitution. He says the document, which has more than 200 amendments, is "bloated, outdated, antiquated, and abused." The convention, if agreed upon, would allow lawmakers to make changes to the document without the input of voters.
The revised constitution would, however, have to be approved by voters come the November election. Landry said the convention "unfortunately, is rushed" to allow the most amount of people to vote on the revised constitution due to the federal election coming this fall.
He clarified that the convention would not be a rewrite of the constitution and rather a "clean-up" to rearrange and sort amendments.
