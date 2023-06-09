Latest Weather Blog
Governor Edwards wagers with Kentucky's governor based on LSU baseball series
Governor John Bel Edwards raised the stakes for LSU baseball's series against Kentucky this weekend, as LSU's potential trip to Omaha coincides with the governor gaining Kentucky's well-known drink.
As No. 5 LSU hosts Kentucky in the super regional, Edwards made a Twitter post where he proposed a wager with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. If Kentucky wins, Edwards offered Louisiana seafood to Beshear; in return, he expects Kentucky bourbon if LSU pulls out the victory.
Hey @GovAndyBeshear, LSU is ready to host the Wildcats for the Super Regional.— Gov. John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 9, 2023
How about a friendly wager? On the off chance Kentucky wins, I will send you some delicious Louisiana seafood. When @LSUbaseball wins, you send me some Kentucky bourbon. What do you say?
The the best-of-three series begins Saturday at 3 p.m., and the winner advances to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
