Governor Edwards wagers with Kentucky's governor based on LSU baseball series

6 hours 16 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, June 09 2023 Jun 9, 2023 June 09, 2023 9:16 AM June 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

Governor John Bel Edwards raised the stakes for LSU baseball's series against Kentucky this weekend, as LSU's potential trip to Omaha coincides with the governor gaining Kentucky's well-known drink.

As No. 5 LSU hosts Kentucky in the super regional, Edwards made a Twitter post where he proposed a wager with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. If Kentucky wins, Edwards offered Louisiana seafood to Beshear; in return, he expects Kentucky bourbon if LSU pulls out the victory.

The the best-of-three series begins Saturday at 3 p.m., and the winner advances to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

