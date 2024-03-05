With the stroke of a pen, Louisiana has new gun laws, new ways to execute prisoners

BATON ROUGE — With the stroke of a pen, Gov. Jeff Landry on Tuesday expanded gun rights for most Louisiana residents and approved new ways to execute death row prisoners.

Louisiana's new concealed carry law, which takes effect on Independence Day, lowers from 21 to 18 the age at which residents may legally carry a concealed weapon, unless possession is banned by other state or federal laws. The state is the 28th to have such a law.

A separate bill allows people carrying a concealed weapon to avoid liability for what happens with their guns, unless they are engaged in gross negligence or intentional misconduct.

The execution law gives Louisiana’s public safety commissioner more ways to put condemned prisoners to death. As of now, Louisiana must use lethal injection, but as of July 1, the state can turn to electrocution or nitrogen suffocation.

Because of difficulties in obtaining drugs used in executions, Louisiana hasn’t put anyone to death since 2010. Other states that have faced similar problems have also recently approved new execution methods; Idaho has approved the use of firing squads and Alabama this year conducted the nation's first suffocation execution using nitrogen.

Alabama prison officials said before the execution, inmate Kenneth Smith would be unconscious within 30 seconds, but witnesses that for more than 2 minutes Smith shook and writhed on a gurney, and at times struggled against his restraints.

Other crime bills that Landry approved will:

- Change the statute of limitations for some sex offenses,

- Require mandatory drug testing for certain offenders,

- Lower the amount of time that an inmate’s sentence can be reduced because of good behavior,

- Increase penalties for drunken driving,

- Change post-conviction relief procedures, and

- Change pardon and parole rules.

“One of the first promises we made was that we were gonna deal with crime and we did it in a way where we listened to you all,” Landry said.

