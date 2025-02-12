82°
Gov. Landry calls judge's decision to allow LSU law professor to return to the classroom 'absurd'

2 hours 19 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, February 12 2025 Feb 12, 2025 February 12, 2025 11:30 AM February 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry said Wednesday a judge's decision to allow an LSU law professor who criticized the governor to return to the classroom was "absurd."

"It not only ignores the law and the facts, it disrespects the broad base of Louisiana citizens who are demanding a level of professionalism in our universities," Landry said in a social media post.

LSU law professor Ken Levy was removed from the classroom following comments blasting Landry for publicly urging the university to punish another law professor who had been critical of people who voted to re-elect President Donald Trump.

Levy then sued the university and the two entered a legal battle that culminated in Tuesday's ruling in a state court: LSU must allow Levy to return to the classroom. 

Landry, who was ordered to hand over documents detailing his communication with LSU officials about Levy's situation, said that he hopes that the First Circuit Court of Appeals or the Supreme Court will "correct this." Later Wednesday, Attorney General Liz Murrill said recent rulings "undermine the management structure of the state's higher education system."

