Gov. Jeff Landry hopes to have National Guard deployed in Louisiana by November

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry said he wants the National Guard to be deployed in Louisiana cities in less than a month.

"I'm hoping that we get them in by November," Landry said.

In September, Landry officially requested the deployment of 1,000 Guardsmen in a letter to U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. He specifically mentioned Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport as cities with "elevated violent crime rates ... coupled with critical personnel shortages within local law enforcement."

"[Tourists] would see National Guard troops smiling, being able to help us secure the border, again, giving the New Orleans Police Department the relief that they need because they don’t have the manpower,” Landry said.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards said he would welcome troops in the city to fill in law enforcement personnel shortages.

"We are continuing to evaluate the details, logistics, and timeline of a possible National Guard deployment," Edwards said. "Should troops be stationed in Baton Rouge, I will work to ensure they act in a supportive role rather than a replacement for our local police officers."

As of Wednesday, no official determination had been made as to whether troops will be deployed in Louisiana.