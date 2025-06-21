Gov. Jeff Landry goes to Omaha to support LSU baseball, contribute to Rocco's Jello Shot challenge

OMAHA, Neb. - Governor Jeff Landry went to Omaha to support LSU in their national championship bid and support the fans in their Jello Shot Challenge bid.

In LSU's second College World Series appearance in three years, they reached 40,000 Jello Shots purchased as of 5:07 p.m.

A video posted by the governor showed him in a baseball jersey and buying 1,000 shots before leading a "LSU" chant.